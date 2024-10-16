Barney Wood’s love for fall foliage and its hidden beauty

As autumn settles in, nature puts on a stunning display with vibrant fall foliage across the country. “It’s that time of year again,” says local nature enthusiast Barney Wood, as he reflects on the beauty of the season. “The leaves are turning, and soon it’s going to be the peak of fall foliage colors. It goes quick, and you don’t want to miss it.”

Fall, often seen as a season of change, brings cooler weather and shorter days. According to Wood, this transition feels more like a new beginning than an ending. “Even though the leaves are falling off the trees, I think of fall as a celebration of things changing into something new.”

The secret behind the changing colors lies in the breakdown of chlorophyll, the green pigment that dominates leaves in the spring and summer. As the days shorten and temperatures drop, chlorophyll fades, allowing the hidden reds, oranges, and yellows to emerge, creating the striking autumn landscape. “As these colors start popping out, what we get is a beautiful array of hues,” Wood explains.

Predicting the exact timing of peak foliage can be tricky. “Some years, we’re almost there and then a storm comes and ruins it,” Wood says. However, tools like the Smoky Mountains Fall Foliage Map can help predict peak color periods. “It’s a great tool—just search for it online, and you can track when the colors will peak in your area.” In Indiana, he recommends checking the Brown County Leaf Cam, which offers a live feed of the foliage 24 hours a day.

For those eager to experience the beauty of fall, Wood suggests planning outdoor activities like biking or hiking during peak foliage. “This celebration of transition and beauty is brought to you by Mother Nature,” he adds, encouraging everyone to make the most of the season.

