Life.Style.Live!

Fall, Halloween coming to Downtown Olly’s

One can’t-miss event coming to Downtown Olly’s this fall is the “Haunt Around the Block” Halloween Party scheduled for October 28 in their backyard, and there’s even more where that came from!

There’s also Horror Movie Nights, Karaoke Parties, Trivia Nights, a Summer Camp-themed show and more.

Downtown Olly’s general manager Lola Palooza joined us Wednesday on “Life.Style.Live!” with all the details on this and their other upcoming events. He also prepared their Pork Steak on a Corn Salsa Bed, Topped with a Caramelized Onion Jam and Poison Apple Cocktail.

Horror Movie Nights

Friday and Saturday nights

See scary movies and cult classics in the backyard. Bring a blanket and grab one of the delicious spiked ciders for these fun nights in the outdoor venue, The Backyard at Downtown Olly’s.

Haunt Around The Block

October 28

The Halloween block party is back for a third year. This fun night will feature live music from the band Split Endz, an outdoor bar, tarot readings, games and a costume contest. There is no cover to join the party, and the gates open at 6 p.m.

All events at Downtown Olly’s and in the Backyard are 21+ with valid ID.

For more information, click here.