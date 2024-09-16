Fall specials at Carrabba’s Italian Grill

Carrabba’s Italian Grill is embracing the fall season with some exciting new menu items, and Meredith Trauthwein, the Managing Partner, is here to share what’s cooking.

One of the new menu items is the Pork Chop with Sweet Bourbon Butter. Meredith walked through the simple steps: season the pork chop, grill it, and then finish it with that rich bourbon butter.

The fall specials also include some new appetizers, like the Calabrian Crispy Wings. They’re tossed in a spicy Calabrian Chile butter and served with either gorgonzola or ranch dipping sauce.

If you love pasta, there’s the Cheese Ravioli and Meatball Malfatti.

For those with a sweet tooth, Carrabba’s is offering the Caramel Apple Cheesecake.

Carrabba’s is also shaking up some new cocktails this season.

For more details and to check out the full fall specials menu, visit carrabbas.com.