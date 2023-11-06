Famed Pianist Jim Brickman teams up with Actress Chrissy Metz for Live Holiday Concert

Get ready to be dazzled!

Grammy-nominated songwriter/pianist Jim Brickman is teaming up with Golden Globe-Nominated Actress Chrissy Metz from TV’s “This is Us,” to bring the sweet sounds of Christmas to Carmel later this month.

It’s bound to be a heartwarming evening of music and laughter fill the air with the sounds of Yuletide carols, holiday classics and all of Brickman’s biggest hits.

Here’s Amber’s interview with Jim, as he shares more about the big night!

About:

Jim Brickman and This Is Us star Chrissy Metz will be bringing A Joyful Christmas Live Holiday Concert Event to Carmel, Indiana on November 30th. Jim Brickman’s captivating Christmas concert experience dazzles audiences with his signature piano style and soothing vocals. Jim’s special guest is Chrissy Metz from TV’s “This Is Us”.

Come celebrate the spirit of the season with faith, love, and togetherness be part of the fun with Jim Brickman’s “A Joyful Christmas”.

JIM BRICKMAN

Jim Brickman is the best-selling solo pianist of our time, earning 21 number one albums, 32 Top 20 radio hits, and two Grammy nominations. His first album release was 1995’s “No Words,” and he’s gone on to sell eight million albums worldwide. His star-studded vocal collaborations have crossed genres to feature luminaries like Martina McBride, Donny Osmond, Kenny Rogers, Olivia Newton-John, Johnny Mathis and Kenny Loggins amongst many others. He’s written three best-selling books, starred in four TV concert specials, and is in the 23rd season of hosting the popular syndicated radio show: “The Jim Brickman Show.”

