B. Majors Publishing invites families to enjoy the holiday spirit with Christmas Adventure

This holiday season, B. Majors Publishing invites families to embrace the festive spirit with a heartwarming Christmas Adventure on November 29th from 5-8 p.m. The event promises a perfect mix of seasonal magic and family fun, set against the dazzling backdrop of Indianapolis’ Christmas lights.

Families will embark on a scenic bus tour through the city’s most festive neighborhoods, showcasing spectacular holiday displays and lights that will surely put everyone in the Christmas spirit. The adventure culminates with a memorable stop at Monument Circle, where participants can witness the lighting of the Circle of Lights Christmas Tree—a beloved Indianapolis tradition that marks the official start of the city’s holiday season.

Attendees will be treated to hot cocoa to warm up from the winter chill, and each family will receive a special holiday gift bag filled with surprises. Additionally, every family will receive a copy of “New Kid and the Day Before Christmas”, a delightful holiday storybook that will become a cherished keepsake for years to come.

The event’s festive atmosphere encourages guests to arrive in their pajamas for a cozy and fun experience, adding to the holiday cheer. Whether you’re looking for a way to celebrate with loved ones or seeking an enchanting evening out with the family, this Christmas Adventure offers the perfect opportunity to create lasting memories.

Event Details:

Date : November 29th, 2024

: November 29th, 2024 Time : 5–8 p.m.

: 5–8 p.m. Location: Pickup and Drop-off at 210 E. 34th St., Indianapolis, IN 46205

Highlights:

Scenic bus tour of Indianapolis’ Christmas lights

Monument Circle’s Circle of Lights Christmas Tree lighting

Complimentary hot cocoa and festive gift bags

A copy of “New Kid and the Day Before Christmas” for every family

Pajama-friendly attire encouraged for a cozy experience

B. Majors Publishing hopes to bring joy and holiday spirit to the community with this family-friendly event, offering a festive and memorable way to kick off the holiday season.

For more details and to RSVP, check out bmajorspublishing.com