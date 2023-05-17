Family shares journey of resilience and hope after toddler’s brain injury

Nine years ago, on May 5, 2014, Rolls-Royce executive Brad Swearingen’s life changed forever when his 2-year-old son suffered a traumatic brain injury that nearly took his life.

The impact of the trauma extended beyond Brad and his son, affecting his colleagues, neighbors, friends, and family.

Now, they are sharing their story of trauma and resilience in a new 5-episode podcast titled “Threads Unseen: Unraveling a Story of Trauma.”

The podcast delves into the personal and collective experiences of healing, providing thought-provoking insights to help others going through trauma or supporting individuals in their lives who are experiencing it.

The Swearingen family, including Brad, his wife Amanda, and their two daughters, along with former colleagues, friends, and family, share intimate details of their journey.

The podcast aims to shed light on the unseen threads of trauma, offering perspectives on survival, growth, and finding common threads in the face of adversity.

May is National Trauma Awareness Month, and this family is eager to discuss their story, the lessons they learned, the long-term effects of trauma, its connection to leadership and professional growth, and how sharing their story may help others.

The podcast is produced and hosted by Sheri Fella, Brad’s Master Executive Coach and the Founder & CEO of Bloombase.