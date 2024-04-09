Farmette Music Conference happening April 13th

The Folk Alliance Region Midwest (FARM) and the Hoosier Original Music Association (HOOMAC) are excited to announce the FARMette Music Conference, happening on April 13, 2024, at Upland Woodshop in Bloomington, Indiana.

This event will spotlight 13 original music projects from Indiana and bring together musicians, industry experts, and venue representatives for a day of learning and entertainment.

Here’s what you can look forward to at the conference:

Live Showcases: Enjoy performances from various Indiana-based musicians covering a range of genres. Expert Panels: Learn from seasoned professionals in the music industry, including folks from Secretly Canadian Records, Indie Weekly, and more. Keynote Speaker: Tim Grimm, a well-known musician and storyteller, will share insights from his career. Networking: Connect with fellow musicians and industry leaders in a supportive setting. Educational Workshops: Gain valuable knowledge and skills for navigating the music industry.

The FARMette Music Conference isn’t just an event—it’s a celebration of Indiana’s musical heritage and a chance for local talent to thrive.

Passes are available for purchase, and you can find more details on the HOOMAC website.

Plus, there’s an after-party and private showcases open to the public at the Reid Center in Richmond, Indiana.