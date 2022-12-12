Life.Style.Live!

Fashion, lifestyle blogger Beth Chappo showcases dishes from new cookbook

Author and popular fashion blogger, Beth Chappo, just released her second cookbook, “The Village Cookbook.”

Chappo is a Zionsville resident and award-winning lifestyle blogger who curated the colorful 270-page cookbook packed with nearly 100 delicious recipes from women in her own village.

Chappo has an eye for colorful design and can create a fun, appealing segment where she will bring a taste of home into the studio to showcase some of the most popular recipes including Karina’s bean salad, Kelly kale salad, hashbrown casserole and carmelitas.

Monday on “Life.Style.Live!” she joined us to share Karina’s Bean Salad, Kelly’s Kale salad, MCK’s Carmelitas and Morey’s Zucchini Bread.

For more information, click here and visit:

instagram.com/beth.chappo