Fathers and Families Center, helping men succeed for more than 30 years

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- The Fathers and Families Center has been helping men and fathers find paths to success for more than three decades.

Originally known as the Father Resource Program, founded by Sarah Meadows, traces its beginnings to Wishard Hospital’s social work department.

In 1991, the hospital conducted a study, resulting in a consensus that a resource program for fathers was needed.

In 1999, Fathers and Families Resource/Research Center, Inc., was established as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization after six years of operating as Wishard Health Services’ Father Resource Program.

Since opening, the Center has delivered services to more than 20,000 fathers residing in Indianapolis’s inner city and other community neighborhoods.

Fathers and Families helps men get certifications and training in several different career paths, including it’s new construction training program.

Fathers and Families Center also gives men the resources, guidance, and support they need to be great parents.

The emphasis on empowering fathers has helped create a caring support system focused on exactly what they need, life-skill development, job-readiness training, education, counseling, and help finding gainful employment.

Fathers and Families also partners with businesses all around the area to help place men in jobs in their desired field.

Not only do they help men get the job, they also help them keep the job.

That’s another aspect of the training. Simple things like helping men learn how to deal with difficult co-workers as well as a strategic plan to climb the corporate ladder.

If you’re interested in learning more you can find information here.