FCFU partners with Mozel Sanders Foundation

Financial Center has proudly supported the Mozel Sanders Foundation for 17 years, marking a steadfast commitment to its mission.

The partnership is built on shared values, particularly two Pillars of Giving: “Feeding the Hungry” and “Providing Financial Wellness to All,” which harmoniously align with the Mozel Sanders Foundation’s objectives.

Both organizations are deeply people-focused and operate within the not-for-profit sector, striving to make a positive impact on our communities.

To show their dedication, the Financial Center annually backs the Rev. Roosevelt Sanders Scholarship, extending financial support to at-risk urban youth pursuing academic growth.

This scholarship program, with the endorsement of community, religious, and educational leaders, awards $300 to five Middle School students and $500 to six High School students.

Throughout the partnership, they have contributed over $76,000 in scholarships, underscoring their commitment to empowering future generations.

Furthermore, the Financial Center actively engages with the donation drive by acting as the primary sponsor on WISH-TV, spreading awareness through branch signage and social media channels, and even lending a helping hand in preparing Thanksgiving day meals for our hungry neighbors.

WISH-TV wholeheartedly encourages our central Indiana community to join us in contributing to this noble cause and make a meaningful impact together.