Felicia faces her fears at Indy Scream Park

The thrill of Halloween is alive and well at Indy Scream Park, Indiana’s scariest haunted house, located in Anderson. For 15 years, this terrifying attraction has been delivering heart-pounding moments to guests of all ages, and this season is no exception.

We sent Felicia to face her fears, and her first-ever haunted house experience was nothing short of spine-chilling.

Meeting with Jordan, one of the minds behind the park’s success, Felicia admitted she was “petrified,” even before setting foot in the park’s infamous haunts. Jordan reassured her that the Scream Park, known for its interactive and non-interactive options, allows guests to choose their own level of terror. For those brave enough, the interactive haunts offer an even more immersive experience—where visitors can be pulled away from their group and become part of the frightening scenes themselves.

The park’s atmosphere, complete with campfires and open fields, gives visitors the true essence of a Halloween horror movie, making it a must-visit for thrill-seekers.

Felicia found herself completely engulfed in the experience, with flashing lights and thick fog disorienting her every step. While trying to navigate through, she clung to her sense of humor, laughing nervously while expressing her desperation to escape. The park’s actors—who clearly live for scaring guests—seemed to enjoy Felicia’s fear, even asking for a photo afterward to commemorate the terrifying moment.

What stands out about Indy Scream Park is how it constantly evolves. Jordan explained that each year, the park takes customer feedback to improve and enhance the scares, ensuring no two seasons are exactly the same. Whether it’s upgrading the audio to heighten the ambiance or adding new scenes, the park’s commitment to delivering a top-tier fright is unwavering.

For those looking to have their “pants scared off,” as Felicia would say, Indy Scream Park is the place to be this Halloween season.

So, if you’re brave enough to handle the scares—or just want to watch your friends scream—Indy Scream Park promises an unforgettable, fear-filled experience.