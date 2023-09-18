Female vocalist Lizz Wright launches independent record label

Vocalist Lizz Wright has launched her own independent record label, Blues & Greens Records, aiming to create a sustainable path for artists.

The label debuted in 2022 with the release of “Holding Space,” a live album capturing a memorable Berlin concert from her 2018 European tour.

Currently on tour, she’ll perform in Indianapolis on September 24, 2023.

In April 2024, her studio debut album, “Shadow,” will be released under Blues & Greens Records with distribution through Lightyear Entertainment.

“Shadow” explores personal themes like love, loss, and healing, offering fans a unique insight into her artistry. For more details, check the press release provided.