FFA National Convention brings more than dollars to Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- Every year thousand come to Indianapolis for the National FFA convention.

This year it’s expected that 70,000 plus will be in and out of restaurants and hotels this week.

But they don’t just come and eat and sleep. They are also focused on leaving an imprint on the city in a positive way.

As part of convention week the FFA also takes part in it’s days of service campaign.

So, in hopes of making the difference the FFA has teamed up to make 6,000 sensory bottles that they’ll give to Damar Foundation to distribute to those with behavioral and developmental disabilities.

FFA develops members’ potential and helps them discover their talent through hands-on experiences, which give members the tools to achieve real-world success.

Members are future farmers, chemists, veterinarians, government officials, entrepreneurs, bankers, international business leaders, teachers and premier professionals in many career fields.