FFA National Convention in Indianapolis brings impactful service project

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This week more than 70,000 people involved in FFA from around the country will be in Indianapolis.

The 97th FFA National Convention is hosted here, and while students from all over the country will be here listening to key note speakers and taking part in different activities, they’ll also be leaving a lasting impact.

This year the FFA has teamed up with Meals on Wheels as part of a service project.

FFA members will be making an estimated 4,000 loom potholders in collaboration with Meals on Wheels on the Expo Hall floor in the Indiana Convention Center.

Potholders will be given to volunteers who hand out warm meals to homebound seniors and to those receiving the meals.

FFA members will also spend an evening assembling Celebration Boxes while learning how to plan a similar project back home.

Items in the boxes will support a birthday or a congratulations day for members of the Indianapolis community who might not have the means to celebrate.

This year, FFA will dedicate thousands of service hours across 27 nonprofits in Central Indiana, they will hand-make an estimated 4,000 potholders for volunteers and clients.

Additionally, FFA is partnering with St. Vincent De Paul food pantry to donate 200 Celebration Boxes.

FFA members are future farmers, doctors, chemists, veterinarians, government officials, entrepreneurs, bankers, international business leaders, teachers and premier professionals in many career fields.