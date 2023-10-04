Fighting hunger: 13th Annual Million Meal Marathon

The 13th annual Million Meal Marathon, organized by Million Meal Movement, is gearing up for an inspiring day of community-driven hunger relief.

Set to take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 26th, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, this remarkable event aims to assemble thousands of volunteers, young and old, to pack one million nutritious meals for Hoosiers in need.

The meals, featuring a blend of vegetables and high-quality rice, are easy to prepare, requiring only boiling water, and will be distributed to food banks and pantries across Indiana.

As per Feeding America, nearly one million individuals in Indiana face food insecurity, making this event’s mission more vital than ever.

Volunteer slots are available, with a $35 fee for individuals and $150 for families of up to five, and every dollar donated provides six meals.

The Million Meal Marathon is made possible by sponsors, including Pacers Sports & Entertainment, Honda, Lids Foundation, Seven Corners, Kite Realty, and People Helping People Network, and the collective effort of over 20,000 volunteers over the past 13 years has already provided more than 34 million meals to hungry Hoosiers.

To support this noble cause, sponsor a packing table, enroll a group to volunteer, or learn more about Million Meal Movement, visit www.millionmealmovement.org.

Let’s pack hope, together.