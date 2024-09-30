Fighting Hunger One Meal at a Time: Make a Difference with Pack Away Hunger

Pack Away Hunger is a nonprofit working tirelessly to address hunger locally and globally.

Since 2010, they’ve packed and distributed over 23 million meals, helping to fight hunger in Central Indiana and beyond.

Nick and Angela from Pack Away Hunger joined us on the show Monday to talk about their mission and how they make it happen.

Pack Away Hunger’s mission is simple but crucial — to ensure that no one goes hungry.

Their meal-packing process is driven almost entirely by volunteers. Each meal pack contains rice, textured vegetable protein, dehydrated vegetables, and a specially formulated vitamin packet. These meal kits provide essential nutrition, particularly for young children, supporting their development during the critical first 1,000 days of life.

What’s impressive is how organized and accessible the process is.

With a staff of just three, Pack Away Hunger depends on their nearly 7,000 volunteers each year, from individuals to community groups, to help prepare the meals they ship out.

Most recently, the organization sent over 800,000 meals to Ukraine in support of the ongoing crisis.

Hunger isn’t just a distant issue — it’s also happening right here in central Indiana.

In Marion County, 14% of residents are food insecure.

So how can you help?

Volunteering for just an hour or two with Pack Away Hunger can help make a real difference, providing nutritious meals to those who need them most.

If you’re interested in volunteering or partnering with Pack Away Hunger, they’re always looking for more help. Visit their website for more information and find out how you can be part of this meaningful cause. Together, we can help alleviate hunger, one meal at a time.