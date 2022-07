Life.Style.Live!

Financial expert answers ‘What happens to my money after I pass away?’

When someone passes away without having made certain decisions prior, this leaves the fate of many of their assets lingering.

Alexander Joyce, CEP, CRPC, NSSA, president & CEO ReJoyce Financial. joined us Friday on “Life.Style.Live!” to discuss what exactly can happen to someone’s money when they pass away.

For more information, click here.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY REJOYCE FINANCIAL.