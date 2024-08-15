Find something to do with The Index

A launching pad for the best of Indy

Indianapolis plays host to so many events throughout the year. All those events in the city means visitors from all over the country come to Indianapolis looking for things to do.

The Index is a sort of launching pad for learning about some of the things Indianapolis has to offer.

It originated during the NBA All-Star weekend in Indianapolis and has continued since then.

The Index can provide information and resources to people who want to learn more about the city and explore.

It also offers locally produced and handmade goods and Indy Attraction Passes.

Attraction Passes allow users to pay one low price for admission to seven of the Indy’s top attractions including The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis, Indiana Historical Society and Eiteljorg Museum.

The Index is located just across from the convention center and is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.