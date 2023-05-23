Find the right school for your children at the Indy Schools K-8 Fair

The Indy Schools K-8 School Fair is an annual event organized by The Mind Trust, a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving education in Indianapolis.

Kateri Whitley, the Senior Director of Communications at The Mind Trust, explains that the fair aims to provide families with an opportunity to learn about quality K-8 school options and connect their children to an excellent education.

The event is free and open to the public, with registration encouraged. Interested families can register at IndySchools.org. The fair is scheduled to take place from 12 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 3. at the Global Village Welcome Center, located at 4233 Lafayette Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46254.

The Indy Schools K-8 School Fair brings together nearly 40 public K-8 schools from Indianapolis in one central location. This allows families to easily explore and connect with various schools in the area, providing them with a comprehensive view of the educational options available to their children.

The event is sponsored by The Mind Trust and Radio One Indianapolis, indicating the community support behind this initiative.

These types of events hold great importance because they empower families with the knowledge and resources to make informed decisions about their children’s education.

By having multiple schools in one place, families can conveniently gather information, ask questions, and gain a better understanding of the educational opportunities offered by different institutions.

Principal Jennica Adkins of Bethel Park Elementary confirms that her school will be participating in the event, highlighting the significance of this fair for her school and others in the community. Families attending the fair can engage directly with representatives from various schools, including Bethel Park Elementary, and learn more about their unique programs, values, and educational approaches.

To participate in the Indy Schools K-8 School Fair, attendees are encouraged to register at IndySchools.org, ensuring a smoother experience at the event and facilitating better engagement with the participating schools.