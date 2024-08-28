Finding Faith: Christian Theological Seminary

David M. Mellott, PhD, President of Christian Theological Seminary (CTS), joined us to discuss the seminary’s 100th anniversary celebrations during the 2024-2025 academic year.

CTS has planned four special events, including a virtual and in-person Alumni Day on October 10, 2024, and a centennial chapel service on November 14, 2024.

The celebrations continue into 2025 with a talk by author John Green on February 6, and a Summer Fest on May 31.

These events will honor a century of dedication to education, social justice, and community leadership. Take a look at the full interview above to learn more information!