Finding Faith: Covenant Community Church

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- In June of 1994, several charter members gathered in the home of Rev. Landrum and Marjorie Shields for a breakfast, and to pray for guidance in conducting God’s work.

The group joined together for their first worship the next morning in the Shield’s family living room.

As a result of the weekend meeting, Covenant Community Church was born.

A year later 200 people gathered in the infant church to assure the worship home for years to come.

Now, 30 years later, the church is thriving in the heart of Indianapolis.

Covenant Community is now under the guided leadership of Rev. Dr. Wallace O. McLaughlin.

Pavel Polanco-Safadit is also providing worship music along with Leah Crane.

Pavel and Rev. McLaughlin stopped by the studio to talk about the church.

There are many welcome events happening to allow others within the community to visit the church perhaps for the first time.

Wallace O. McLaughlin, M.Div., Ph.D., is a native of Fort Valley, Georgia. He was born the 13th child to the late Reverend Jordan D. McLaughlin and Mary Alice Mclaughlin.

Early, his faith was formed in his home and at Usher’s Temple C.M.E. Church. At the age of 13, Dr. McLaughlin accepted Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior and joined church under the pastoral leadership of Rev. E. L. Green, following his father’s death.

Some months later, while mulling over why his classmates came to him for advice and what to tell them, he heard God tell him to take His Word as authority for any advice or counsel he would give.