Finding Faith: Family fundraises for Safe Haven Baby Box in Greenfield in honor of woman who lost life to COVID-19

In today’s Finding Faith with Randy Ollis, he’s calling attention to a special cause.

A family is fundraising to have a Safe Haven Baby Box placed in Greenfield, Indiana honor of Trisha Dillman who tragically lost her life due to COVID complications earlier this year.

Tracy Burns and Ginny Faust joined us Thursday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share why this cause is so important to their family. Here’s more from them:

Trish was an administrative assistant on the NICU/L&D unit at Community Hospital East for 25 years prior to her going home to our heavenly father. We have all tried to get through this unimaginable loss the last 8 months and came up with an idea to put our focus more on something that Trisha was so passionate about, loving on those sweet babies and mentoring their sweet parents. She formed so many wonderful relationships and continued those for even years after these babies were born.

Having this Safe Haven Baby Box placed in Greenfield will be all the more sweeter as my brother (Trisha’s brother) and two of Trisha’s nephews are firemen at this very same station. God has had his hand all over this mission so far.

For more information and to donate to this cause, click here and make sure to specify your donation is to “GREENFIELD BABY BOX.”