Life.Style.Live!

Finding Faith: Indianapolis leaders come together for annual Prayer Service

The third annual Indianapolis Prayer Service happened this morning at the Indianapolis City Council.

Council Chaplain Tim Lindsey joined us Tuesday on “Life. Style. Live!” sharing how this annual event got started and why it’s important for the city.

Those who attended the event prayed for city leadership, State leadership, IFD & EMS, law enforcement, courts, the justice system, educators, schools, pastors, churches, media, businesses and more.

People in attendance included: Mayor Hogsett, Indianapolis City-County Council President Osili, Majority Leader Maggie Lewis, Minority Leader Brian Mowery, State Representative Cherrish Pryor and more.

For more information, click here.