Life.Style.Live!

Finding Faith: Indianapolis leaders come together for annual Prayer Service

by: Tierra Carpenter
Posted: / Updated:

The third annual Indianapolis Prayer Service happened this morning at the Indianapolis City Council.

Council Chaplain Tim Lindsey joined us Tuesday on “Life. Style. Live!” sharing how this annual event got started and why it’s important for the city.

Those who attended the event prayed for city leadership, State leadership, IFD & EMS, law enforcement, courts, the justice system, educators, schools, pastors, churches, media, businesses and more.   

People in attendance included: Mayor Hogsett, Indianapolis City-County Council President Osili, Majority Leader Maggie Lewis, Minority Leader Brian Mowery, State Representative Cherrish Pryor and more.

For more information, click here.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Record-breaking heat expected for Tuesday and Wednesday

Weather Blog /

Delayed trash pickup in Fort Wayne

Indiana News /

 Tasty Takeout: Mrs. Murry’s Naturals

All Indiana /

Best Super Slots Bonus Codes & Promotions Available Right Now (2022)

Sponsored /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.