Finding Faith: International Day of Yoga

The Hindu Temple of Central Indiana is excited to celebrate the International Day of Yoga on June 22nd, just a day after the global celebration on June 21st.

Darshan Soni, Joint-Executive Director of HSS, USA, and Ravi Dinakaran, President, Hindu Temple of Central Indiana, joined us on the show to explain the significance of the International Day of Yoga, the health benefits of practicing yoga, and how beginners start incorporating yoga into their daily routine.

The community is eagerly anticipating this event, with an expected turnout of around 200 participants for the Yoga session.

The temple is working with yoga experts and representatives from four prominent Hindu organizations to bring the benefits of Yoga to the broader Hoosier community.

The Hindu Temple of Central Indiana hopes this will inspire more people to join in this special event.