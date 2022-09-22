Life.Style.Live!

Finding Faith: Northview Church’s Pastor Poe to step down next month, he talks how to live joy-filled life

On Thursday’s special Finding Faith with Randy Ollis segment, the hosts were joined by Senior pastors at Northview Church Steve Poe and CJ Johnson.

They discuss breaking free from destructive habits that keep us from living a joy-filled life, how a changing of the guard is currently underway at Northview Church, why Pastor Johnson is God’s pick, the future of Northview Church and more.

Pastor Poe is leaving the pulpit and will be succeeded by Pastor Johnson.

After he steps down, Poe hopes to do more writing, as he’s already penned one book, “Creatures of Habit: Breaking the Habits Holding You Back from God’s Best.”

Installation Services are taking place on Saturday, September 24 and Sunday, September 25.

There is also a new series kicking off at the church that weekend as well called, “Bottom of the Ninth.”

Poe’s final weekend and celebration are happening on Saturday, October 29 and Sunday, October 30.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY NORTHVIEW CHURCH.