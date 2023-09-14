Finding Faith: Running with a purpose

This Saturday at Victory Field, the 32nd annual Indianapolis Heart Walk is celebrating survivors of heart disease and stroke while raising crucial funds to fight against these leading causes of American fatalities.

Dr. Atul Chugh, the chair of this year’s Heart Walk, will be our esteemed guest, shedding light on the importance of this gathering and its impact on heart health.

Gates open at 8 a.m., with the walk commencing at 10 a.m., offering participants a choice between a 1-mile or 3-mile route.

There’s something for everyone, from a kid’s zone to a scavenger hunt and hands-on CPR training.

It’s an opportunity for Central Indiana residents, survivors, and those honoring loved ones affected by heart disease and stroke to unite and support.

So, please mark your calendars for Saturday, September 16th, and join us at Victory Field for a heartwarming and vital event that brings our community closer to a heart-healthy future.