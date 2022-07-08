Life.Style.Live!

FINDING FAITH: Teen’s traumatic car accident restores her relationship with God

In today’s “Finding Faith,” a year ago in March 2021, 16-year-old Layla Knotts lost control of her vehicle late on a country road in Sullivan County. Her car became airborne, rolled multiple times and came to rest in a cornfield.

Layla spent nearly six hours unconscious in 24-degree weather. A neighborhood dog named Zoey, whom they consider a “guardian angel,” laid next to Layla and kept her warm before she was found by emergency personnel. She was lifelined to IU Health Methodist Hospital. She had hypothermia, pneumonia, a chipped skill, broken vertebrae, nose, ribs and hands. She was intubated twice. With the help of dozens of nurses and doctors, she relearned to walk and left the hospital a month later.Layla’s story is one of hope. In the past year she graduated Summa Cum Laude from Ivy Tech with a Healthcare Certification, attended prom, and was baptized.

“One of the things Layla told me before she left the hospital is that if she died that night she felt she wouldn’t have made it into heaven,” said mom Christy Knotts, holding back tears. “She said if she had to do it all over again she would because it restored her relationship with the Lord.”

“Many people don’t live through this type of trauma. It’s been a difficult road but she’s been healed spiritually, physically, and emotionally,” said Christy Knotts. “We are so grateful for all the doctors, nurses and therapists and the wonderful support system from our friends, family and community. She had to learn to walk, talk and think again. God was with her every step of the way.”

