Life.Style.Live!

Finding Faith with Randy Ollis: Author brings book tour to Indy, shares inspiration behind ‘Sister Friends Forever’

“Sister Friends Forever” is a new soon to be published book written by Kimberla Lawson Roby who says her faith played a huge part in the inspiration behind the book.

The “New York Times” bestselling author joined us Monday on “Life.Style.Live!” to discuss her latest book.

Roby will be in Indianapolis on Tuesday, August 9 for an event surrounding her book release at the Center for Black Literature & Culture at the Indianapolis Public Library at 40 E. St. Clair Street, Indianapolis, IN 46204. The event starts at 6 p.m.

You may recognize her as the author of the “Reverend Curtis Black” series and the host of the podcast “The Woman God Created You to Be,” and in 2020, “USA Today” named her on their list of “100 Black Novelists You Should Read.”

“Sister Friends Forever” will officially be published on August 9. This is Roby’s first standalone novel in many years. It tells a story of women’s friendship that makes for the perfect end-of-summer read.

“Sister Friends Forever” tells the story of Serena, Lynette, Michelle, Kenya – four women in their forties who have been friends since childhood as the grapple with their careers, familial pressures, faith, and varying relationships. Serena is single, Michelle is engaged, Kenya is married, and Lynette is divorced. And while their lives couldn’t be more different, they all have noticeable struggles and must lean on each other through life’s many twists and turns. “Sister Friends Forever” is a testament to the importance of female friendships.

For more information, click here.