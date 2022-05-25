Life.Style.Live!

Finding Faith with Randy Ollis: Creating a space that lifts your spirit

In today’s Finding Faith with Randy Ollis segment, Stephanie Denson, founder and lead organizer of Spirit & Space, joined us to share the mission of Spirit & Space.

With her business, she aims to serve as a bridge to help others achieve their goals, find the resources they need and create a space that lifts their spirit.

Here’s more from her:

I find joy in creating order.

I’ve always had fun organizing my space and creating a home — setting up, rearranging, reorganizing, cleaning out, and creating organizational systems. I’m a list-maker and a “can-do” organizer who is known for planning, being productive, and accomplishing goals. I want to use my well-honed skills to help others, applying my organizing expertise to help people find solutions to the organization challenges in their homes.

I feel called to be a bridge, nurturing connections between people. I applied those skills for 10 years in education and spent two decades working in human resources, facilitating connections between people and opportunities. With Spirit & Space I want to serve as a bridge to help others achieve their goals, find the resources they need, and create a space that lifts their spirit.

I am a proud member of the National Association of Productivity and Organizing Professionals, and have utilized their programs and other resources to strengthen my skills and expertise.

