Finding Faith with Randy Ollis: Holocaust Remembrance Ceremony to take place at Tarkington Theater tomorrow

In today’s Finding Faith with Randy Ollis, it’s a special but somber day for people of the Hebrew faith.

Yom HaShoah is also known as Holocaust Remembrance Day, and you can take part in the recognition of this day on Friday, April 29 at noon at the Tarkington Theater at the Center for the Performing Arts.

Cantor Aviva Marer of the Indianapolis Hebrew Congregation joined us Thursday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share what’s important to know about the day commemorating the historic event, the current state of anti-Semitism in the U.S., what keeps Jewish people inspired and more. Here’s more from her:

When I was growing up, survivors would come and speak to us. Now, there are very few left so we hear second hand accounts from second and third generation survivors

According to ADL, there were more anti-Semitic attacks in the US in 2021 than ever before since they started counting in the 1970s.

We say “never again,” but remembrance only goes so far. We must educate about the ideologies that lead to these atrocities.

Now more than ever, we must stand against bigotry and hatred of all kinds.

For more information visit:

Jewish Federation of Greater Indianapolis Facebook

Indianapolis Hebrew Congregation website

Indianapolis Hebrew Congregation Facebook