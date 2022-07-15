Life.Style.Live!

Finding Faith with Randy Ollis: How faith plays a role in recovery

Today’s Finding Faith with Randy Ollis segment is a follow up to a segment from last week about Layla Knotts, a 16-year-old who lost control of her vehicle late on a country road in Sullivan County. Her car became airborne, rolled multiple times and came to rest in a cornfield.

Friday on “Life.Style.Live!” Thomas McDorr, trauma chaplain at IU Health, who helped support Knotts and her family during her recovery from the accident.

He joined us to share how his role as a chaplain works, how faith plays a factor in resilience and recovery, the importance of having a strong support system and more.

