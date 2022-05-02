Life.Style.Live!

Finding Faith with Randy Ollis: Indy’s New Direction Church pastor shares power of prayer in book, ‘Prayer Still Works’

In today’s “Finding Faith with Randy Ollis” segment, Pastor Kenneth Sullivan Jr., senior pastor of New Direction Church, joined Randy and Randall to discuss his book, “Prayer Still Works,” why prayer is important, the best way to pray and more.

Pastor Sullivan and his family firmly believe in the power of God to redirect lives. The mission of New Direction Church is “Leading People to A Better Life.” As the Senior Pastor of New Direction Church, he has made it a priority to pour into the lives of youth and young adults in the city of Indianapolis.

“Prayer Still Works” is designed to examine the power of prayer through several powerful biblical examples alongside illustrations from our age. While reading this book you will gain insight on how to tap into the power of prayer and to fully realize how God’s spiritual authority directly flows into your life.

For more information and to purchase the book visit, kensullivanjr.com.