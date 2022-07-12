Life.Style.Live!

Finding Faith with Randy Ollis: Kairos Prison Ministry aims to bring Christ to prisoners

Kairos is a Christian and ecumenical ministry but open to people of any faith or those without to attend.

Kirk Hunter, state chairman of Kairos of Indiana, joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share how his ministry works and how you can support it.

Kairos Prison Ministry International has programs in 37 states in the U.S. and nine countries.

How can someone support the Kairos ministries?

Volunteer for a team

Agape support

PRAYER (Pray for a weekend event, join KPMI in daily prayer at noon each day, Indiana day of prayer on August 7.)

Financial

