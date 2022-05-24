Life.Style.Live!

Finding Faith with Randy Ollis: Kingdom Racing delivers God’s word through motorsports

Today’s Finding Faith with Randy Ollis segment is happening just in time for the Indy 500.

Tim Carrie, Miles of Smiles Outreach Director at Kingdom Racing, joined us Monday on “Life. Style. Live!” to discuss his family’s organization which was created during a time where he and his wife were going through personal times of darkness and struggle. They then felt called to bring racing and God together, and Miles of Smiles was born. Here’s more from him:

Kingdom Racing is a 501(c)(3) non-denominational Christian team with a unique mission: to Deliver God’s Word through Motorsports. We do this by combining IndyCar and other top-level motorsport races along with our three outreach ministry programs that help people seeking hope in their lives.

Through these three outreach programs Miles of Smiles, Fan Festivals and KR Ambassadors we bring families and individuals to the races who have experienced trials in their lives and encourage them with God’s Word along with an unforgettable VIP race experience. In addition, our Fan Festivals and KR Ambassadors spread God’s Word at the track to race fans and spectators through Christian music and personal conversations. Kingdom Racing’s goal is to use motorsports as a platform to reach one million people for Jesus Christ. To date, we have touched thousands of people with Christ’s message of salvation.

In 2008, Kingdom Racing made history as the first faith-vision team to ever compete in the Indianapolis 500 Mile Race. To date, we have competed in over 70 IndyCar Series races with IndyCar drivers Davey Hamilton, Simon Pagenaud, Sage Karam, Townsend Bell, Martin Plowman and others.

Kingdom Racing has also established relationships with key national partners and ministries such as Man in the Mirror, Creation Museum, Athletes in Action, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, IndyCar Ministry and Campus Crusade for Christ.

You can learn more about the story of both Kingdom Racing and Miles of Smiles by reading the book, “God Speed: Steering Through Triumph and Tragedy.” Click here to purchase it.

KR is a 501c3 all volunteer organization. Donations can be made at kingdomracing.net. You can also find them on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.