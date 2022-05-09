Life.Style.Live!

Finding Faith with Randy Ollis: ‘Laugh in Peace’ comedy show comes to Indianapolis Public Library next week

A rabbi, a Muslim comic and a reverend all walked into a comedy show… can you guess the rest?

Well in this case, they’re all combining forces to put on a free comedy show!

Bob Alper, ordained rabbi, and Rev. Susan Sparks, Baptist minister, joined us Monday on “Life. Style. Live!” for today’s “Finding Faith with Randy Ollis” to discuss their upcoming “Laugh in Peace” comedy show presented by Spirit & Place coming to the Indianapolis Public Library on Thursday, May 19.

Spirit & Place, a collaborative community initiative housed in the Indiana University School of Liberal Arts at IUPUI, is proud to present the “Laugh in Peace” comedy show on Thursday, May 19 for their second annual spring faith event. In partnership with The Indianapolis Public Library, the fun-filled, interfaith comedy show is free on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The “Laugh in Peace” comedy tour features the comedic trio of Muslim comic Gibran Saleem, Rabbi Bob Alper and Rev. Susan Sparks coming from different religious backgrounds to promote interfaith dialogue and highlight our commonalities. The show causes audiences to think, laugh and leave with a different view of the world. The “Laugh in Peace” show will take place from 7-9 p.m. at the Indianapolis Public Library’s Central Library, located at 40 E. St. Clair St. in Indianapolis, Indiana, and audiences can register for the event here.

EVENT DETAILS:

WHAT: The “Laugh in Peace” Comedy Show presented by Spirit & Place in partnership with The Indianapolis Public Library

WHEN: Thursday, May 19 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

WHERE: Indianapolis Public Library – Central Library, 40 E. St. Clair St., Indianapolis, IN 46204

Tickets are free, but guests need to register prior to the event at eventbrite.com/e/laugh-in-peace-comedy-show-tickets. The maximum ticket limit per order is four, and availability will be determined by prevailing health guidelines.