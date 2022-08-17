Life.Style.Live!

Finding Faith with Randy Ollis: Rare 14th-century bible on display at Indiana State Library

The Indiana State Library will present “The Mystery of the Darlington Bible,” a free program focusing on a 14th century medieval Bible held in the State Library’s collections on Saturday, Aug. 13, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Seth Irwin, conservator for Indiana State Library, joined “Life.Style.Live!” on Wednesday’s Finding Faith with Randy Ollis segment to discuss the upcoming event.

The lecture will investigate the origin of the book including production techniques as well as the manuscript’s movement from medieval Spain to Indiana. In particular, the manuscript’s rich decorative program and beautiful illuminations will be examined in the larger context of medieval Bibles.

Those with an interest in book history, Bible history and the Middle Ages will be most welcome. The Bible will also be on display during and after the program. Presenters include David T. Gura, curator of ancient and medieval manuscripts at the Hesburgh Library at the University of Notre Dame and concurrent associate professor at the university’s Medieval Institute; Seth Irwin, conservator at the Indiana State Library; and Marcia Caudell, supervisor of the Reference and Government Services division at the Indiana State Library.

Click here to read more about the program and to register. Registration is not necessary to attend.

The Indiana State Library is located at 315 W. Ohio St. in downtown Indianapolis. The presentation will take place in the library’s History Reference Room.