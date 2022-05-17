Life.Style.Live!

Finding Faith with Randy Ollis: Reviving Hope helps children, women in Guatemala

In today’s Finding Faith with Randy Ollis, he learns about a medical out reach program serving women & children in the villages of Guatemala.

Hope Thomas, RN, Medical Director for Reviving Hope, joined us to share everything you should know about their organization and how you can support their cause. Here’s more from her:

Reviving Hope for the Nations is a medical out reach program currently working in San Cristobal Verepaz, Guatemala.

Over the last year we have been able to set up a malnourished program in three villages, set up a clinic in San Cristobal, and are about to host a series of clinic days in the surrounding villages to help bring basic medical care to their homes.

Reviving Hope was started in July of 2021 when the devastation of a little baby named Paulie was brought to the attention of Hope. At three months old Paulie was 6 lbs and her mother had no where to turn.

Through the work of this ministry, Paulie and many other babies are now back to their full weight and thriving. Reviving Hope for the Nations pushes for more than instant relief through supplies. It seeks to educate the next generation of mothers in order to prevent malnourishment from occurring.

This is accomplished by monthly educational classes in the villages and at every appointment their child or baby attends.

During this next medical outreach at the end of May Reviving Hope for the Nations will be establishing a water purifier at the clinic to improve the overall wellness of the community and villages it serves. This journey of servitude is a blessing that is cherished as we truly see lives revived and hope restored.

For more information visit:

reviving-hope.org

facebook.com/revi.vinghope2