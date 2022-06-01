Life.Style.Live!

Finding Faith with Randy Ollis: Workplace Chaplains

“Life. Style. Live!” host Randy Ollis is back with a unique Finding Faith story.

In this segment, he learned about an organization called Workforce Chaplains which is available to help your employees in a confidential manner, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Marcus Schrader, M.Div, president of Workforce Chaplains and Malar Stewart, chaplain, joined us Wednesday to share what their organization does for people in the workplace, how companies utilize chaplain care, how companies know they’re making an impact and more.

