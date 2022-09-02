Finding Faith with Randy Ollis

All Indiana Podcast Network Feature of the Week: Finding Faith

WISH-TV is constantly working to bring new information that impacts the community, that’s why we have launched the All Indiana Podcast Network Feature of the Week.

Each Friday on Daybreak, we’ll give you an inside look at one podcast episode. This week Randy Ollis talks about his podcast Finding Faith.

Randy talked about his interview with Seth Irwin, conservator for Indiana State Library, about “The Mystery of the Darlington Bible,” a free program focusing on a 14th century medieval Bible held in the State Library’s collections..

You can listen to the podcast here.

If you’re interested in starting your own podcast, the All Indiana Podcast Network can help with production, distribution and more. Email contact@allindianapodcast.com for more information.