Deanna Page Triz discusses Heart of the Nation’s Sunday TV Masses

Deanna Page Triz, Liturgy Director at Heart of the Nation, joined us to talk about the convenience and accessibility of Sunday TV Masses.

Heart of the Nation makes it easy for everyone to participate in the Mass, even from home, by televising services on various local stations and networks.

Here are some updated times and channels for Sunday TV Masses in different cities. In Birmingham, AL, you can watch at 9:00 a.m. on WABM (My68), broadcast channel 68.

In Indianapolis, IN, tune in at 6:30 a.m. on WMCN (MyINDY), broadcast channel 23. There’s also a new time slot at 10:00 a.m. on the same channel. In Philadelphia, PA, view the Mass at 8:30 a.m. on WMCN, broadcast channel 44.

For a complete list of broadcast, cable, and satellite channels, visit Heart of the Nation’s website and use the channel finder tool.

Heart of the Nation’s TV Masses are a wonderful way for those who cannot attend in person to stay connected with their faith.

Whether you’re at home or on the go, you can find a time and channel that works for you.

Join the many viewers who find comfort and community in Heart of the Nation’s televised Masses. Tune in this Sunday and be part of a nationwide congregation.