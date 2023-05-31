Search
Finding Faith: Building ramps for disabled Hoosiers

by: Paris Himes
Rik Hagarty and Michael Thompson, Founder and Executive Director of Servants at Work, visited Life Style Live today.

The two discussed the non-profit organization Servants at Work, SAW.

SAW builds ramps for economically disadvantaged, ambulatory disabled Hoosiers throughout the state. SAW’s mission is to build high-quality ADA-compliant wooden ramps to help Hoosiers access their home and the world.

Hagarty and Thompson also brought a miniature SAW wooden ramp display model. The two also shared the heartfelt story of how SAW came to be and how you can help.

For more information on how to apply for a SAW ramp or how to volunteer, visit sawsramps.org

