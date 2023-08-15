Finding Faith: New Mandir in Greenwood

In celebration of Indian Independence Day, we had the pleasure of inviting Neha Patel, a volunteer with Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Tuesday morning.

BAPS is a spiritual volunteer-driven organization that’s dedicated to improving the community through encouraging individual faith, service, community, and harmony. A key part of BAPS is the local Mandir, similar to a church, which is a Hindu place of worship. The Mandir in Greenwood is just one of over 100 BAPS Mandirs in the US and over 3,000 across the world.

Mandirs across the country provide volunteer opportunities for the community as well as a place for Indian and Hindu Americans to share their culture and be in the community. Neha attributes much of her positive upbringing and outlook on life to the community at her Mandir, as well as her Guru. Starting today is the Festival of Inspirations. The Festival of Inspirations is a 75-day event that celebrates the convergence of spirituality, culture, and community. This event marks the opening of Akshardham, located in Robbinsville, NJ. Akshardham is possibly one of the tallest and largest Hindu Mandir in the United States, but it’s much more than a Mandir or just a place of worship. The Akshardham is a spiritual, cultural, and educational complex that serves as a source of inspiration to not only those of the Swaminarayan faith but people of all backgrounds. Hindus alike truly believe that Mandir adds significant value to their communities.

BAPS, the Greenwood Mandir, and Akshardham all seek to give back by serving the community. The Greenwood Mandir and Mandir across the country donate school supplies, and sponsor blood drives and food drives.