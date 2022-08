Finding Faith with Randy Ollis

Finding Faith with Randy Ollis: Keeping the Faith & Running a Business

On today’s Finding Faith with Randy Ollis, this Indiana woman is keeping the faith in both her business and life.

Concetta Thomas, founder and director of First Class Learning Ministry, a pre-k program for kids, joined us Thursday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share how faith plays a role in her business and to share sweet letter from her former students.

