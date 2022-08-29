Fire vs. Police 1st Annual Dodgeball Tournament brings day of family fun activities to Hamilton County

This weekend you can join the Hamilton County Public Safety teams for an evening supporting the local fire and police departments featuring dodgeball, a bounce house, silent auctions, food, drinks and more!
This first annual event is happening on Saturday, Sept 2 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Grand Park Sports Campus (19000 Grand Park Blvd Westfield, IN 46074).
Admission is $10, and kids under 12 are free.
All proceeds benefit the Hamilton County Firefighters Foundation.
For more information, click here.