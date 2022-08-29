Life.Style.Live!

Fire vs. Police 1st Annual Dodgeball Tournament brings day of family fun activities to Hamilton County

by: Tierra Carpenter
This weekend you can join the Hamilton County Public Safety teams for an evening supporting the local fire and police departments featuring dodgeball, a bounce house, silent auctions, food, drinks and more!

This first annual event is happening on Saturday, Sept 2 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Grand Park Sports Campus (19000 Grand Park Blvd Westfield, IN 46074).

Admission is $10, and kids under 12 are free.

All proceeds benefit the Hamilton County Firefighters Foundation.

