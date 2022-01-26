Firefighter Tim bakes desserts from 1700s: Potatoe Cheesecake, Baked Apple Pudding

We’re taking it back to the Colonial American times of the 1700s in the “Life. Style. Live!” kitchen today with Tim Griffin of the Carmel Fire Department
Potato Cheesecake
Ingredients:
- Two large potatoes diced and pealed
- Three eggs
- Teaspoon nutmeg
- Teaspoon cinnamon
- 3/4 cup sugar
- Dash of vanilla
- 8 ounces melted butter
Directions:
Boil diced potatoes until they’re soft. Next, drain water and mash until smooth. You will then add potatoes sugar eggs cinnamon and nutmeg to the same bowl and mix until blended and smooth together, they will then pour contents into a crested pie plate. Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes.
Baked Apple Pudding
Ingredients:
- Two large apples peeled and diced
- 1 cup sugar
- 5 eggs
- 8oz. butter
- Teaspoon nutmeg
- Zest of lemon
Directions:
Boil peeled apples once they’re soft, drain water and mash. Next, add the apples, sugar, eggs and lemon zest to a bowl and mix together until smooth. Then pour contents into a crusted pie plate and bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes to an hour.