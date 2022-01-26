Life.Style.Live!

Firefighter Tim bakes desserts from 1700s: Potatoe Cheesecake, Baked Apple Pudding

We’re taking it back to the Colonial American times of the 1700s in the “Life. Style. Live!” kitchen today with Tim Griffin of the Carmel Fire Department

Potato Cheesecake

Ingredients:

Two large potatoes diced and pealed

Three eggs

Teaspoon nutmeg

Teaspoon cinnamon

3/4 cup sugar

Dash of vanilla

8 ounces melted butter

Directions:

Boil diced potatoes until they’re soft. Next, drain water and mash until smooth. You will then add potatoes sugar eggs cinnamon and nutmeg to the same bowl and mix until blended and smooth together, they will then pour contents into a crested pie plate. Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes.

Baked Apple Pudding

Ingredients:

Two large apples peeled and diced

1 cup sugar

5 eggs

8oz. butter

Teaspoon nutmeg

Zest of lemon

Directions:

Boil peeled apples once they’re soft, drain water and mash. Next, add the apples, sugar, eggs and lemon zest to a bowl and mix together until smooth. Then pour contents into a crusted pie plate and bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes to an hour.