Life.Style.Live!

Firefighter Tim bakes desserts from 1700s: Potatoe Cheesecake, Baked Apple Pudding

by: Tierra Carpenter
Posted: / Updated:

We’re taking it back to the Colonial American times of the 1700s in the “Life. Style. Live!” kitchen today with Tim Griffin of the Carmel Fire Department

Potato Cheesecake

Ingredients:

  • Two large potatoes diced and pealed
  • Three eggs
  • Teaspoon nutmeg
  • Teaspoon cinnamon
  • 3/4 cup sugar
  • Dash of vanilla
  • 8 ounces melted butter

Directions:

Boil diced potatoes until they’re soft. Next, drain water and mash until smooth. You will then add potatoes sugar eggs cinnamon and nutmeg to the same bowl and mix until blended and smooth together, they will then pour contents into a crested pie plate. Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes.

Baked Apple Pudding

Ingredients:

  • Two large apples peeled and diced
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 5 eggs
  • 8oz. butter
  • Teaspoon nutmeg
  • Zest of lemon

Directions:

Boil peeled apples once they’re soft, drain water and mash. Next, add the apples, sugar, eggs and lemon zest to a bowl and mix together until smooth. Then pour contents into a crusted pie plate and bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes to an hour.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

How the Supreme Court confirmation process works

Politics /

Top 5 skincare mistakes people make

Life.Style.Live! /

Blinken announces US has delivered written responses to Russia over Ukraine crisis

Politics /

Indianapolis Home Show: The Garage Door Doctor shares latest garage design trends

Life.Style.Live! /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.