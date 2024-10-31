Firefighter Tim shares Halloween snack ideas for quick and easy treats

Firefighter Tim Griffin demonstrates some Halloween snack ideas with, highlighting quick and easy treats for holiday gatherings. Firefighter Tim brought an array of Halloween-themed snacks, including a dip bowl set inside a skull-shaped container, which he admitted didn’t quite stay in place, saying, “Seemed like a great idea, but maybe they can engineer something like this.”

Next, Firefighter Tim showed how to make treats resembling “used bandages,” made with icing and strawberry preserves for a realistic touch, a project he noted kids could enjoy helping with. Firefighter Tim also presented skull-shaped cherry pies, where he used store-bought pie crust and cherry filling, adding, “I just bought some pie crust … You’re trying to do something quick because you have costumes to make.”

Fresh From the Firehouse: Spooky Snacks pt. 2

The Halloween treats continued with “cinnamon roll guts.” Firefighter Tim explained, “You just take these [pre-made cinnamon rolls] and coil them around to look like intestines.” He added red food coloring to the icing to give it a bloody appearance, cautioning viewers that items fresh out of the oven can stay hot longer than expected.

Finishing with ghost-shaped treats, Firefighter Tim dipped marshmallows in melted white chocolate and added candy eyes, joking about their imperfect appearance: “Not only can these be ghosts, but as soon as Halloween’s over, they can also just be melted snowmen.”