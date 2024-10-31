Firefighter Tim shares Halloween snack ideas for quick and easy treats
Fresh from the Firehouse: Spooky Snack Ideas
Firefighter Tim Griffin demonstrates some Halloween snack ideas with, highlighting quick and easy treats for holiday gatherings. Firefighter Tim brought an array of Halloween-themed snacks, including a dip bowl set inside a skull-shaped container, which he admitted didn’t quite stay in place, saying, “Seemed like a great idea, but maybe they can engineer something like this.”
Next, Firefighter Tim showed how to make treats resembling “used bandages,” made with icing and strawberry preserves for a realistic touch, a project he noted kids could enjoy helping with. Firefighter Tim also presented skull-shaped cherry pies, where he used store-bought pie crust and cherry filling, adding, “I just bought some pie crust … You’re trying to do something quick because you have costumes to make.”
Fresh From the Firehouse: Spooky Snacks pt. 2
The Halloween treats continued with “cinnamon roll guts.” Firefighter Tim explained, “You just take these [pre-made cinnamon rolls] and coil them around to look like intestines.” He added red food coloring to the icing to give it a bloody appearance, cautioning viewers that items fresh out of the oven can stay hot longer than expected.
Finishing with ghost-shaped treats, Firefighter Tim dipped marshmallows in melted white chocolate and added candy eyes, joking about their imperfect appearance: “Not only can these be ghosts, but as soon as Halloween’s over, they can also just be melted snowmen.”