Firefighter Tim: How to make red seafood chowder and Irish soda bread

Joining us today is Firefighter Tim and of course, he’s cooking up something extra special!

He joined us in the kitchen to make red seafood chowder and Irish soda bread!

Firefighter Tim never disappoints! Be sure to watch the full video above and below, where he’ll explain step-by-step how to make this delicious meal for your family, friends, or yourself!

Don’t worry, there’s enough to go around!

Irish red seafood chowder

Ingredients

2 cans (28 oz) of whole peeled and stewed tomatoes

3 bell pepper

1/4 jar mild banana peppers, diced

1 sweet onion

1 TBS minced garlic

2-3 large red potatoes, cubed

1 pound white fish

4 scallops

12 ounces large shrimp

6 ounces small salad shrimp

Old bay seasoning to taste

Salt and pepper to taste

1 tsp Cumin

2 tsp paprika

2 cups Spicy V8

1 can mild rotel tomatoes

Directions

Dice potatoes and boil until semi- soft. While potatoes are boiling, simmer stewed tomatoes and rotel for 20 minutes. Mash. Sauté all peppers and onion together. Add sauté mix to tomatoes. Add v8 and all seasonings. Add to tomatoes. Season fish and scallops. Sear fish and scallops. Sear shrimp. Cut large shrimp, fish and scallops into chunks. Add to tomatoes. Simmer for 20-30 minutes. Enjoy!

Irish Beer Soda bread

3cups all purpose flour



2 tablespoons sugar



1 ½ teaspoon salt



1 tablespoon baking powder



2-3 tablespoons melted butter oil



12 ounces beer flat is fine, fizzy

Heat the oven to 375F.

Sift the flour first.

Grease a 9×5 inch(23×13 cm) loaf pan.

In a large bowl, stir together the flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt.

Add the beer and mix.

Add the optional ingredients and stir into a gluey batter.

Spread the batter into a well-greased bread pan.

Pour the melted butter over the batter.

Bake at 375F for approximately 45 to 50 minutes until golden brown and no longer goey in the center.