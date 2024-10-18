Firefighter Tim Griffin shares tips for keeping kids active during fall break

Firefighter Tim Griffin recently shared ideas for keeping kids active during fall break, focusing on simple exercises that can be done indoors. As children spend more time on devices, he emphasized the importance of encouraging them to develop a passion for movement and exercise from a young age. “We want to make sure that kids are staying active,” he said. “Starting them off with games and activities can help them fall in love with exercise.”

One activity Firefighter Tim recommended is a game called “Keep Up,” where children try to keep a balloon in the air without letting it touch the ground. “It’s simple, fun, and gets them moving,” Tim explained. He also demonstrated a variation of “Simon Says,” incorporating exercises like squats, lunges, and jumping jacks, which can be easily played indoors.

For a more structured approach, Firefighter Tim introduced exercise dice, a tool he uses with firefighter recruits. The dice feature different exercises on each side, along with a second die that determines the number of repetitions. “It’s a great way to keep kids engaged, and they can even take turns rolling the dice themselves,” he noted.

Firefighter Tim also suggested animal-themed exercises like bear crawls, crab walks, and inchworms, which encourage kids to move around in different ways. “These exercises are easy to do at home and can be turned into a fun game,” he said. Another idea is playing a version of tag where the tagged player has to hold a workout position, such as a plank or squat, making it an interactive way to blend fitness with play.

While fall weather can sometimes be unpredictable, Firefighter Tim emphasized that all these activities can be done indoors, allowing kids to stay active even on chilly or rainy days. “It’s all about keeping them moving and making exercise fun,” he said.