Firefighter Tim loses the stache after intense workout

Tim Griffin from the Carmel Fire Department joined us Thursday morning with more fitness tips!

Get ready for an energizing and quick lightweight total body workout that will leave you feeling rejuvenated.

Tim has some fantastic exercises in store that will help you achieve muscle exhaustion and boost your overall fitness.

But that’s not all! Tim did something extra special in our studio.

He shaved off his mustache live on air!

Join us for an engaging fitness session and a surprise grooming twist with Tim Griffin as we prioritize health and wellness.