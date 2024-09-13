Firefighter Tim makes tomato soup and blueberry grilled cheese

Firefighter Tim Griffin demonstrated a rustic tomato basil soup recipe, using a mix of Roma and cherry tomatoes, onions, peppers, garlic, and herbs. “I like to make a mess when we’re cooking in the kitchen,” Griffin joked, as he added garlic cloves, olive oil, cracked pepper, salt, paprika, and his favorite all-purpose seasoning, Spike, to the mix. The vegetables were roasted to add a smoky flavor, but Griffin mentioned an oven could be used as well.

While the onions sweated, Griffin introduced V8, chicken stock, and coconut milk to create a creamy texture. He emphasized that the soup can be customized with ingredients like tortellini, shrimp, or meatballs. “Really simple, delicious,” Griffin said.

For the next recipe, Griffin prepared a grilled cheese with a twist: white cheddar, mozzarella, hot honey, and blueberries. “You’ve got to dip grilled cheese,” Griffin said, explaining that he likes to pair it with the soup. He added that hot honey “really does add that little extra bit.”

Griffin shared that his culinary skills developed on the job. “You either cook or you do dishes,” he said. Growing up in a family with a restaurant background, Griffin credits his uncle Rocky and grandmother for helping him learn the ropes.